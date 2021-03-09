Gather your supplies

Old fan

Sphagnum moss

Quality potting mix

Succulent cuttings

You’ll also need



Pliers; aviary mesh; permanent marker; wire cutters; galvanised tie wire; small trowel; old butter knife; hammer; nail; secateurs; spray bottle

Here's how

Step 1

Using pliers, remove fan cover from unit, then remove disk in centre from cover.

Step 2

Place cover over aviary mesh so mesh sits at least halfway up cover. Trace outline of cover with permanent marker onto mesh. Use wire cutters to cut along outline.

Step 3

Using wire cutters, cut four 10cm strips of galvanised tie wire. To attach mesh to cover, thread 1 wire strip through a hole at top of curved edge and around the frame, twisting ends together with pliers to secure. Repeat at 15cm intervals around frame. Cut wire ends and fold them into frame.

Step 4

Line base and fan side of planter with layers of sphagnum moss, pressing flat to ensure good coverage and help form a neat planting hole.

Step 5

Using small trowel, carefully fill planting hole with potting mix. Use your hands or old butter knife to flatten and compact before filling with another layer of sphagnum moss to help hold potting mix in place.

Step 6

Hammer nail into a sturdy surface and hang planter. Using secateurs, trim moss back to frame. Poke holes in moss using old butter knife or fingers. Insert a succulent cutting, firming mix and moss before adding more in same fashion. Mist with water.

