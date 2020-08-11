Even if it is purchased brand new, the average kitchen kettle will develop a layer of scale at some point. But rather than scrubbing and washing your kettle using chemicals, you can clean and descale a kettle in a matter of minutes, with little to no effort at all, just by using water and lemons.

Method

1. Slice one whole lemon up into thin rounds and put them in your kettle.

2. Fill your kettle up with cold water so it covers the affected areas of your kettle.

3. Boil the water with the lemons in it.

4. Boil once, leave for a half-hour, boil a second time, then rinse out with clean cold water.

Et voila! Your kettle should be clean and descaled.

Other natural ways of cleaning a kettle is by adding half a teaspoon of citric acid to a kettle full of water and let it boil, then rinse. You can also fill your kettle with a solution of equal parts water and vinegar, boil, soak for an hour, empty and rinse thoroughly.

No muss, no fuss.

