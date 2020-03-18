With that in mind, it’s now more important than ever that we are regularly disinfecting our phones, as phones can carry coronavirus. According to an analysis published in the Journal of Hospital Infection, coronavirus bacteria and other gems can live on surfaces such as glass, metal and plastic for two hours to nine days. So, how often are you disinfecting your phone?

BBC have released a very useful video on how to correctly clean your phone with soap and water to avoid germ contamination.

The video is lead by Dr Lena Ciric, a microbiologist, who sinstructs phone users to:

Unplug your phone and remove the case

Dampen a microfibre cloth with water and add a little bit of household soap

Gentle rub the surfaces of the phone with the damp cloth

Take care not to get water into any openings on the phone, or connections

Dry the phone with a clean microfibre cloth

If you have an Apple phone you can safely clean it with 70% isopropyl alcohol wipes

Watch it below.

