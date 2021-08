Cleaning the bathroom is a chore most people want to get over and done with – or not do at all!

And it's for this reason that many let cleaning the shower head slip their minds. If yours is clogged up, filled with limescale or other unsightly gunk, it's time for a deep clean.

Luckily, it can become nice and easy with this simple fool-proof (and mould-proof!) hack.

Gather your supplies