How long do cooked prawns last in the fridge?

According to the NSW Food Authority, prawns should be put in the fridge as soon as possible and consumed within three days from their purchase. This rule applies whether your prawns are raw or cooked.

The USDA’s guide to refrigerating food emphasises that keeping your perishables cold is key to maintaining food safety, as the lower temperature will discourage bacterial growth. Put your cooked and raw prawns in the coldest part of your refrigerator to inhibit fungi and bacteria, and maximise their freshness.

Can you freeze cooked prawns?

Yes. According to the NSW Food Authority, as long as they haven’t been frozen before, you can freeze cooked prawns for up to three months.

How long will raw prawns last in the fridge?

Yes, raw prawns can also be frozen. Raw frozen prawns will last for up to 3 days.

How to store prawns

Whether they’re cooked or raw, prawns should be placed immediately in the fridge or freezer and should never be left out in room temperature. Prawns should be kept in an airtight container to decrease the chance of bacterial growth, or covered very tightly with plastic.

How do you know if your prawns have gone off?

If your prawns are slimy or going grey, this may be a sign that they’re too old. Slime on proteins is an indicator that lactic acid from bacteria is present, and this makes your prawns unsafe to eat. In general, seafood that smells overly fishy or funky should be tossed into the bin, as it may already be spoiled.

Another indicator that your prawns are not safe to consume is if there are green or blue spots growing on them. These spots are mould, and they can cause serious food poisoning if you eat them. Don’t keep spoiled food in your fridge: toss it out immediately to avoid contaminating any other food that you’re storing.

Does the cooking method affect shelf life?

No, the cooking method doesn’t make a difference. Whether they were grilled for a BBQ or sauteed in garlic, food safety guidelines around the world emphasise a use-by date for prawns to know if they’re expired.

Both raw and cooked shrimp (regardless of cooking method) are safe in the fridge for up to three days from the date of purchase. However, this should be judged on a case-to-case basis. When in doubt, always rely on your sense of smell and taste to steer you clear of possible food-borne illnesses. This can be a little harder when other condiments on cooked prawns mask the taste, but as a general rule, any longer than three days for prawns is no longer a safe period for consumption.

Should you keep the shell on your prawns?

Yes. Peeled prawns may be more convenient to eat if you’re planning to consume leftovers, but keeping your prawns in shells during cooking and storage helps them retain their tasty juices, even when they’re reheated.

What do you do if you’ve accidentally consumed spoiled prawns?

Even if you aren’t showing signs of food poisoning like vomiting or diarrhea, stay hydrated to flush out your system. If you are running a fever, or have flu-like symptoms, consult your doctor to avoid further complications from food poisoning.

A strong, sour odour from expired food is a big sign that you’re risking your health by consuming that item.

Always observe proper food storage guidelines

The secret to keeping your prawns safe to eat is to keep them cold and consume them as soon as possible. Remember: spoiled food can contaminate other food in your fridge, so keep track of purchase dates to avoid getting sick.