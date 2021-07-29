Image: Kristina Soljo / aremediasyndication.com.au

It's OK to skimp on size

If you don't have the space to set up a permanent workstation, don't fret! Instead of assigning an entire room to your home office, add a small, compact desk or laptop table to an existing room – IKEA have a great range of sizes and styles to choose from. Just remember to set up near a power source!

Image: Scott Hawkins / aremediasyndication.com.au

Take a seat

When it comes to an at-home work zone, a comfy chair is make or break! This is where it's worth investing – you don't want to end up with a kinked neck in need of physio. Consider the style you're after – do you prefer something with wheels? That swivels? That can be used elsewhere in your home? Whatever you choose, go with an easy-to-clean fabric (coffee stains are a possibility!) and something that has good back support. Also consider the height of the desk to the height of the chair, the ideal sitting position is with your elbows in line with the desk and your feet flat on the ground. Try Koala's Virtue office chair for ultimate comfort.

Image: Lauren Bamford / aremediasyndication.com.au

Add storage

If you have the space, adding a shelving unit allows you to organise and display your office supplies and stationery. Use them to display indoor plants, vases, ceramics and candles and try to use your books and folders as decor - Kmart always have great colours and styles! If space is an issue, go for floating wall shelves instead of a bookshelf unit.

Image: Kristina Soljo / aremediasyndication.com.au

Personalise!

Last but not least, personalise your space! Add a great lamp, a pinboard, an art print or more plants. If you envision yourself struggling with noise control (a common problem!), treat yourself to a set of noise-cancelling headphones.