What is an ergonomic chair?

As with any ergonomic furniture, an ergonomic chair is essentially one that allows you to adjust it so your body can sit in its natural position. You should be able to adjust the seat height and depth, the back angle, back tilt, lumbar support and even a headrest to properly support your neck.

What to look for

When it comes to selecting your office chair, there are a number of things you should be taking into consideration.

Height – look for something adjustable - you'll know you've hit the ergonomic sweet spot when your knees are bent at 90 degrees with your feet flat on the ground.

Materials – go for breathable and easy to clean.

Cushion – choose something that doesn't immediately sink when you sit on it, better quality foam will last much longer!

Depth – while often overlooked, the depth of the seat is one of the most important elements. If the seat is too long, you'll be inclined to prop yourself forward, but if it's too short, your legs won't have proper support. Aim to have two to four fingers between your knee and the edge of the seat.

Back support – your spine should be supported from top to bottom. Make sure your lower back sits comfortably against the lower lumbar support.

The roundup

We've done the hard work for you and rounded up five of the best office chairs on the market that will complement your space and leave you feeling as productive as ever!

1. MIRO5 Ergonomic Mesh Executive Chair, $399, Myer

Why we love it: when it comes to ergonomics, this is the gold standard. With commercial-grade, breathable mesh, a 4 locking tilt position, extra lumbar support, and adjustable height, pivot and arms, it really doesn't get much comfier than this.

2. ALEFJÄLL chair, $299, IKEA

Why we love it: comfort meets style in this ultra-cushioned, genuine grade leather chair. The seat and back both tilt and the height is totally adjustable.

3. Virtue office chair, $325, Koala

Why we love it: is there anything Koala doesn't get right? The Virtue office chair has extra padding, which definitely equals extra comfort (and stamina!). The beauty of Koala is their 120-night trial – so if it's not quite right, you can send it back!

4. Gabe office chair, $374, Brosa

Why we love it: inspiration is sure to hit in this designer chair from Brosa. The fabric is easy to clean - perfect for modern households!

5. OREN office chair, $199, Freedom

Why we love it: Freedom's Oren office chair ticks both boxes when it comes to functionality and aesthetics. Offering adjustable height and a curved seat back design for back support, Oren makes for a great WFH addition.

