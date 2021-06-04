Not only are prints more accessible but they come in a wide range of styles and can complement your interior design. If you have a Hamptons-style home, then you could choose a coastal-inspired print, or if you're drawn to Australiana then you’re sure to come by a vintage print of native flora or fauna.

There's no need to spend time searching for an original piece at art and design markets or galleries, when the internet is the biggest marketplace for artwork. With just a click of a finger you could find a stunning new home addition. Get started with our top picks below.

This Melbourne-based artwork brand has only been around for a few years, but its stunning line-up of art prints and designs is ever-growing. Narrow your search by shopping for prints of a specific location, interior style, or subject matter.

Our pick: Byron Bay long boarder photo, from $29

The Print Emporium

Founded in 2015 with the hopes of providing budget-friendly artwork to homes in Australia, Olive et Oriel has specific categories like Hamptons, country farmhouse and bohemian, so you can match your wall art to your interior style.

Our pick: Red Wine Dive In, from $9.95

Olive et Oriel

Kmart has long been a one-stop-shop for all your affordable home and living needs, so it's no surprise its range of prints is just as impressive.

Our pick: Koala framed canvas, $19

Kmart

Founded by Julia Green, a former pharmaceutical industry executive with a passion for great design, Green House Interiors supports local Aussie artists featuring their work on prints, cushions, and bedding.

Our pick: Arrangement II print, $220

With a mission to support emerging talent and showcase a range of eclectic, museum-quality prints, there's something for every home on Tappan.

Our pick: Algae 01 diptych, from $140

Tappan

A marketplace for all things creative and homes. Pick up some pretty wall art as a canvas, poster, wall hanging or print which you can also purchase framed. And if you really love your design, why not also get it on a iPhone, pillow, mug, bag or jumper.

Our pick: Begonia maculata interior plant print, from $29.66

Society 6

Adairs' range of wall art includes abstract and flower prints that will fit into any modern home and pair well with other items from the brand. It also offer a selection of kids' prints which creatively covers subjects like mythical creatures, transportation and dog breeds.

Our pick: Sweet happy dream wall art, $39.99

Adairs

Urban Road sells canvas, framed and poster prints in a range of styles with some of the top picks being hand-painted and Indigenous art. Shop by artist or best sellers – either way you're sure to find something gorgeous on this site.

Our pick: Mina Mina Jukurrpa Vi yellow canvas art print, $282.90

Urban Road

Abstract, nursery and Australian cities are some of the popular styles on this site. Despite its large selection of hand-curated art, designs and photographs, it hopes every piece makes for a warm, playful addition to the home.

Our pick: Vintage Sydney real estate collection, from $25