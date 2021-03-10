Hamish shared the news to Instagram, revealing they'd planned to relocate for years as Zoe's beauty company Go-To is based in Sydney.

“The loose plan is for a few years, but however long it’s for, we’re excited for this adventure with our little fam,” Hamish wrote to Instagram.

The contemporary 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom house which featured on Grand Designs Australia, was designed by Neil Architecture and is fetching between $5.9 and $6.3 million.

The house spans over three-levels with an expansive garden and a rooftop area which boasts a 360 view of city skyline.

The open-plan living house was designed with an eclectic mix of concrete and timber throughout.

The ground floor is comprised of the living and dining area and features an open fireplace.

Zoe shared to Instagram that she'd dreamed of filling the home with greenery, and commissioned plant designer @plantmama_ to style her home with indoor plants and pots.

After the couple bought the property for $4.25 million, they decided to add a pergola-style patio to the backyard.

The living area opens up onto a spacious back garden, designed to be a coastal oasis fit out with a pool and barbecue area.

The first floor is made up of the three generously sized ensuite bedrooms with built-in robes.

The pair renovated the main bathroom with the help of stylist Angela Harry, which showcases terrazzo stone and a steam room. "Our bathroom is finished. You’ll always be in my heart, but no longer in my Instagram feed," Zoe wrote to Instagram when the project wrapped up.

The lower level includes all the at-home entertainment amenities you could ask for, with a home theatre, gym and wine cellar.

The fully equiped wine cellar is temperature controlled and fits up to 1500 bottles, with an adjoining bar room.

With its Richmond location, the rooftop terrace overlooks the nearby botanical gardens and Yarra river.

The house is on offer until the end of March. For more information, head to Jellis Craig.