When it comes to designing, building and doing major work around your home, it can be an expensive exercise and can easily feel overwhelming. Pete Colquhoun will be stepping you through the key areas of an open-plan home that you need to get right, and giving you architectural tips that will help keep your budget under control and achieve that tailor-made home you’ve been dreaming of.

