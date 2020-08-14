Any home design that has to compete with the beauty of nearby Bondi Beach already has a lot to live up to. But Bismarck House in Bondi is doing a pretty good job.

Named after the Bismarck Palm that dominates the property’s small backyard, this stunning home is everything you’d expect of one with a Bondi postcode: earthy textures, natural materials and a relaxed and stylish feel. You’d never guess it started as a crumbling post-war home! Johanna and Pete are taking a look at this stunning slice of paradise.

For more information on the architect and garden, head to ABA Architects and Dangar Barin Smith.