It’s the middle of winter and most of us are dreaming of summer holidays, so Johanna and Pete are visiting a stunning family home that makes you feel like you’re on one. Located on a steep, rocky hill in Sydney’s stunning Palm Beach, this home makes the most of the surrounding views of Pittwater. Designed to accommodate a big intergenerational family, there are loads of ideas here for making even the most difficult of sites work for you.

To check out more of Ben and Penna’s work, click here.