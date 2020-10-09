The best houses are designed with their environment and future use in mind and this week, Johanna and Pete are visiting an amazing beach home that does just that. Built on the central coast of New South Wales, this holiday home is full of all the elements that make up a good vacation.

It’s fun and light-hearted design is built to allow the sea breezes in, with a special timber ‘breezeway’ or open passage, designed specifically for that purpose. Hidden among fig trees, this beach hideaway is the perfect place to make family holiday memories.

