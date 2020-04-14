Exterior

Taking to Instagram, Jules Sebastian said that "every last detail was important to us when we designed our home. We wanted to inside to be just as beautiful as the outside."

Bathroom

The luxe bathroom is a vision in terrazzo and glossy black surfaces. The sleek lines are softened by curved brass tapware and a pair of round mirrors.

Staircase

A white helical staircase designed by architect Joe Snell takes centre stage in the home, providing a perfectly theatrical backdrop to Guy's piano.

"I am constantly side swiped that this staircase lives in my house!" said Jules.

"It's like a marshmallow-y piece of art right there when you open the front door!"

Performance space

Floor to ceiling windows allow light to flood into the living areas.

"Since moving into our house, raising the blinds and letting that light in, the vibe is lighter, brighter and lifts my spirits.

"It’s pretty safe to say that @viridianglassaustralia and @awsaustralia nailed the ‘natural light’ brief! These windows are doing their job!" said Jules.

Living room

An expanse of concrete and black joinery sets the scene in the living room, which features a wall-mounted TV and an Escea fireplace. Kresta blinds come in handy on a hot day.

Boys' room

In this video, Jules takes us on a tour of her sons' room, which features a bunk bed and custom Freedom wardrobes.

Kitchen

The monochrome palette extends to the contemporary Freedom kitchen, which features an expanse of grey stone for the benchtop.

"This is a picture of it pre-ISO without the piles of husband, children and I splashed all over it," said Jules.

"I’ve always thought of the kitchen as the heart of the home, and now more than ever."

Dining room

Black custom cabinetry runs the length of the dining room, which features a long walnut table. Framed artworks and sculptures add colour and texture to the space.

Pool

The outdoor area has been given 5-star resort makeover, featuring a pergola, barbecue area and decking.

Powder room

A distinctive pedestal basin and floor-mounted mixer creates a modern mood in the powder room.

"It's kinda hard to see in photos these intricately geometric tiles that still manage to look minimal," said Guy.

Indoor/outdoor entertaining space

The living areas open up to create "one mega indoor/outdoor entertaining space", said Guy.

"Now we just need to make some friends to invite over!" he jokes.

