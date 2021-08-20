Grosse Lisse tomato

A real old favourite, this tomato is one of the most popular staking varieties, producing medium to large globe-shaped fruits with a wonderful flavour. Sow spring to summer and harvest in 16-18 weeks. Very reliable.

Lebanese cucumber

An excellent, sweet-tasting burpless variety. The fruits can be eaten whole or sliced, but are best when picked up to 10cm long. Cucumbers do best in well prepared soil with added fertiliser.

Dwarf beans

An excellent quality, fine-flavoured bean that continues to produce over a long period. Producing well over the warmer months, it’s a very good variety for warm climates and for extending the growing period. Protect from frost.

Sweet corn

A reliable early-cropping corn variety, with an excellent sweet flavour. Sow early spring to summer and harvest in 12 weeks.

Sweet basil

An aromatic herb for culinary uses, particularly popular in Mediterranean dishes. An annual plant, it grows well in pots or tubs up to 40cm tall. Sow all year round to grow in pots on the windowsill. Contains 750 seeds.