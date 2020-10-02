1. Rocket

As speedy as its name, rocket will give you leaves to pick in about three weeks (faster if you feed it with liquid fertiliser!)

2. Lettuce

The fancy-leaf types, such as oakleaf and coral, are super quick growers, with leaves ready to harvest after about three to four weeks. Just pull off the outer leaves as you need them.

Getty

3. Cherry tomatoes

The fastest to fruit of all tomatoes, cherry types will have fruit ready to pick after two to three months (large-fruited tomatoes can take up to five months). Buy advanced tomato seedlings for even faster results.

4. English spinach

A fast leafy grower, its ready to harvest in as little as five to six weeks.

5. Baby beets

These smaller-sized versions are harvest-ready from about six weeks after you plant the seedlings.

Getty

6. Radishes

Select smaller-growing types for a crop after about four weeks.

7. Herbs

Perfect companions for your veg patch, herbs can be bought mature enough to harvest straight away! Alternatively, buy smaller pots, plant and liquid feed them, and you’ll be snipping away in a couple of weeks.

(NOTE: These maturation times are based on planting seedlings – for seeds add two to three weeks).

