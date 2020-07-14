You'll also need

Hand garden fork

Watering can

Seedlings have survived the hard part of growth and will thrive in your patch

Here's how

Step 1

Gently loosen seedlings from pot and tease into individual plants.

Step 2

Use fork to loosen the turn the soil and make hole in garden bed.

Step 3

Gently put seedling in hole and pres soil down gently.

Step 4

Insert label from seedling punnet into soil to identify plant and have care needs handy.

Step 5

Mix liquid fertiliser with water in a watering-can, according to instructions.

Step 6

Spray fertiliser over seedlings, aiming for the soil, not the foliage.

Step 7

Spread pea straw mulch over soil.

Step 8

Cover seedlings with cloche or igloo.

You might also like:

How to lift and divide agapanthus

How to plan a vegetable garden