You'll also need
- Hand garden fork
- Watering can
Here's how
Step 1
Gently loosen seedlings from pot and tease into individual plants.
Step 2
Use fork to loosen the turn the soil and make hole in garden bed.
Step 3
Gently put seedling in hole and pres soil down gently.
Step 4
Insert label from seedling punnet into soil to identify plant and have care needs handy.
Step 5
Mix liquid fertiliser with water in a watering-can, according to instructions.
Step 6
Spray fertiliser over seedlings, aiming for the soil, not the foliage.
Step 7
Spread pea straw mulch over soil.
Step 8
Cover seedlings with cloche or igloo.
You might also like:
How to lift and divide agapanthus