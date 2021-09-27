Removing with eye cream
If you've drawn your liner way too thick, a little wonky or curly on the ends, don't rub the full wing off in frustration. Using an angled eye brush and a pinch of eye cream, run the brush over the specific area in a swift motion. It's the easiest way to clean up just the tip of the wing, leaving your foundation base beneath untouched.
Bobbi Brown eye definer brush, $56, Adore Beauty
Grown Alchemist Age-Repair Eye Cream, $75, Adore Beauty
Try micellar water
If you find the eye cream method not efficient, as the product isn't settling into the skin as fast as you like, switch it up with a micellar water instead. Dip a cotton bud into your micellar water and swipe across your wonky wing. You'll be surprised to see how well the product lifts.
Avene micellar lotion, $40.95, Adore Beauty
Apply concealer
After removing any errors, to get the lines extra-crisp a little bit of concealer goes a long way. Using the same angled brush or a flat make-up brush, add a dot of concealer and blend upwards to sharpen the line further.
IT Cosmetics bye bye under eye concealer, $40, Adore Beauty
