Perfecting your winged eyeliner is no easy feat. Sometimes you start drawing the flick too close to the centre of the eye, and other times it's at the wrong angle. With the right tools and products, it's surprisingly easier than you think to fix your not-so-perfect liquid liner job before you dash out the door.

To ensure you get the perfect wings every time, here are some of our tips and tricks.

Tools of the trade

If you've been dabbling with a crayon or kohl pencil, these are great for a smokey eye but aren't the easiest to use when it comes to getting the sharp lines needed for a cat-eye.

Opt for liquid eyeliners, especially one that's a pen. The benefit of using the pen-type is that you'll have much more control to get both thin and precise lines.

Benefit roller liner mini black, $24, Adore Beauty