Image: Alana Landsberry / aremediasyndication.com.au

That said, if you already have plants in your bedroom and are sleeping like a baby, it’s probably safe to say they aren’t doing you any harm. In fact, many plants can increase oxygen flow, which increases the likelihood of a good night's sleep.

Active plants aren’t the only thing that could be ruining your sleep either.

Feng shui expert, Laura Cerrano, says the placement of your bed can be disruptive. It turns out placing your bed in the middle of your room is vital for creating balance. This means ensuring you have equal space on either side of your bed and never pushing it up against a wall.

Adopting the five elements principle of feng shui, you should also choose your colour scheme according to the energy you are trying to create.

Finally, if you're hanging a mirror in your bedroom, avoid the wall opposite the bed as this can amplify any arguments.