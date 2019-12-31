According to Feng Shui, the colours you use in your bedroom should reflect the energy you want to manifest in the space. That is, use the elements to inspire your colour palette.
Fire
Energy: passionate, loving, vivacious and open-minded.
Colours: warm colours such as red, yellow and orange.
Earth
Energy: Grounded, restful, connected and restorative
Colours: Earthy colours such as brown, green, beige, cream and the tones inbetween.
Metal
Energy: Controlled, organised, focussed and sophisticated
Colours: metallics such as gold, silver, bronze, rose-gold, copper, white and grey.
Water
Energy: easy-going, calm and fluid
Colours: blue, teal, aqua and black
Wood
Energy: supportive, calming, flexible and versatile
Colours: green, blue/green combinations and brown
