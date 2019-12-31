According to Feng Shui, the colours you use in your bedroom should reflect the energy you want to manifest in the space. That is, use the elements to inspire your colour palette.

Fire

Energy: passionate, loving, vivacious and open-minded.

Colours: warm colours such as red, yellow and orange.

Earth

Energy: Grounded, restful, connected and restorative

Colours: Earthy colours such as brown, green, beige, cream and the tones inbetween.

Metal

Energy: Controlled, organised, focussed and sophisticated

Colours: metallics such as gold, silver, bronze, rose-gold, copper, white and grey.

Water

Energy: easy-going, calm and fluid

Colours: blue, teal, aqua and black

Wood

Energy: supportive, calming, flexible and versatile

Colours: green, blue/green combinations and brown

You might also like:

Where to place your bed according to feng shui

Where to hang mirrors according to feng shui

3 things your house doesn't need according to feng shui