Salted Honey Caramel and Walnut Slice
Cooking Time 1 hour 30 mins, plus cooling
Makes 14-18 bars
Ingredients
- 175g unsalted butter at room
- temperature, plus a knob
- for greasing
- 175g raw caster sugar
- 50g walnuts
- 300g plain flour
- 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp baking powder
- TOPPING
- 500g condensed milk
- 100g set honey
- 100g unsalted butter
- 1/4 tsp sea salt, plus extra to serve
- 85g walnut halves, roughly crushed
Method
- Heat the oven to 160°C fanforced (180°C conventional). Butter the base and sides of a straight-sided 20 x 30cm baking tin.
- To make the base of the slice, use a wooden spoon to cream together the butter and caster sugar. Put the walnuts and 1/2 the flour in a food processor and pulse until the walnuts are finely ground. Tip into the creamed butter with the ground cinnamon and the remaining flour, and mix to form a smooth dough. Weigh out 200g of the dough and knead in the baking powder and 2 tsp of water, before wrapping it and setting aside.
- Press the remaining dough into the prepared tin to make an even base. Bake for 25 minutes, or until golden brown, then cool for 1 hour.
- For the topping, put the condensed milk, honey and butter in a saucepan and bring to a simmer, stirring constantly, until you have a smooth, light-caramel-coloured mixture. Stir in the salt and then spread the mixture evenly over the base.
- Break up the reserved dough to make crumble-like chunks. Scatter them over the top of the caramel with the crushed walnut halves. Bake for 25 minutes or until the caramel is bubbling and dark brown around the edges. Cool completely, sprinkling over 1-2 pinches of sea salt, and then cut the slice into bars to serve.
