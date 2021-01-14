What are the most popular exterior house colours at the moment?

While it's hard to top classic schemes like a warm white, contemporary light greys or even monochromatic. You can easily dress up these safe choices with accent colours by updating the door, a bench or potted plants on the porch.

Looking at the trends, Dulux Colour & Communications Manager, Andrea Lucena-Orr, weighed in.

"'Greiges' are having a moment as they work beautifully with many of the other exterior elements such as bricks, stone, timber, etc, which do tend to have a greyish undertone," she says. Her favourites include Dulux Weathershield in Tranquil Retreat, Dieskau, Teahouse, and Timeless Grey.

"Whites such as Dulux Lexicon and Terrace White, as well as charcoals, such as Dulux Domino complement these greige tones as accents."

What are your tips for choosing the right colours to combine?

Andrea has a number of helpful tips for how to choose the right exterior house colour:

View the roofing colour – tiles or Colorbond with your chosen colours.

Understand the window colour if existing (powder coat) and cannot be updated.

Will the garden driveway or path pavers affect the overall colour scheme?

What features would you like to focus on from the front of your home? Fretwork, front door, portico?

Are there dominant bricks or stone that you need to really work with in regards to undertones? ie. Do they throw brown, grey or red?

Does your fence colour need updating? You will should consider the surrounding fence as part of the overall scheme.

Do you have an entertainment space in your yard that you would like to highlight and add an accent colour?

What’s the biggest mistake you can make when choosing an exterior house colour?

"Ensure you don’t select the exterior colour under interior lighting or inside – this can dramatically affect the true colour," Andrea advises. She suggests selecting the exterior colour outside, but not in full sun, to get an accurate impression. Also ensure that you are looking at the colour in a large A4 sample or sample pot and view the wall or fence colour vertically as the light can affect how the colour appears.

"Understand the undertones of any exterior elements of the home which cannot be changed, such as bricks, tiles or pavers," Andrea says. "Then use Sample Pots which are available through the Dulux website to test your colour selections next to your bricks, tiles and pavers – it is critical to understanding whether the undertones work well together."

And most importantly, don't rush the process.

"Make sure you give yourself at least three days to make your final decision so you get used to a potential dramatic colour change."

So now that you've got the best advice in the business, here are some of the best exterior colour schemes to choose from.

1. Play with pastels

Pastels are growing in popularity when it comes to exterior paint, with the power to lighten and brighten any facade. And it needn't evoke a typical candy-land-esque aesthetic – light yellows and oranges can create a Tuscan feel while mint and pale blue bring beach shack vibes.

2. Two tone

Pick a house colour you like and simply go a couple of steps lighter or darker on the swatch card to find your coordinating hue.

3. Add a pop of primary colour

Use vibrant hues to add personality and accentuate architectural details like the front door, trims, and letterboxes.

4. Shades of grey

From pale to opaque, warm to cool – shades of grey are a popular, modern choice for house exteriors. The colour has longevity and versatility, suiting almost every style of home. Highlight architectural details with a crisp white colour.

5. Get down to earth

Play off surrounding landscapes and textural elements of your home with a palette of earthy colours. Warm hues pair well with timber and stone features.

6. Go green

Give your home a natural, calming feel with green hues like sage.

7. White and bright

Keep things fresh and simple with a striking all-white exterior. Architectural lines are a must to add texture.

8. Monochrome magic

