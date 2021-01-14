Why is purple so perplexing?

There are tons of different theories on why it seems difficult to find colours that match with purple or how to incorporate purple into one’s aesthetic. Purple seems “foreign” to some because it’s not as “naturally occurring” as green or blue. It could also be because, in colour psychology, purple is often associated with darkness, mysticism, and magic. But these are just theories.

Truth is, purple, just like any other colour, is easy to experiment with. And you don’t even need to study design to know that. All you need is a basic understanding of colour theory.

Purple and the colour wheel

Colour theory states that you can gauge which colours complement each other by looking at them on a colour wheel. Colours directly opposite each other – or colours that “contrast” each other – are seen as complementary colours. They balance each other out. So what are the colours that compliment purple? Yellow, orange, and green are the most obvious ones.

However, contrasting colours aren’t the only ones that matter. Colours right beside each other on the wheel also complement each other, like purple, indigo, and pink. You can also form a colour scheme or a colour palette by pinpointing three colours that form a triangle on the circle or four colours that form a rectangle. So for a triad, you’d get purple, green, and orange.

You can also play with purple in its various tints and shades, and mix and match with neutrals like white, black, grey, and brown. Honestly, the possibilities are endless.

10 Colours that go with purple

Purple and green

We’re calling it. Aubergine colour schemes will always be in style – it’s backed up by theory after all. As contrasting colours, purple and green go together in perfect harmony. Just check out these beautiful deep purple and dark green living rooms.

Purple and blue

Blue and purple together is the stuff of dreams. The colour combo reminds us of cotton candy and early childhood.

Why not try mix and match even further? A blue, green, and purple palette is cool, easy on the eyes, and deeply relaxing.

Fun fact: Even the famous apartment from Friends benefitted from a blue and purple colour palette. Peep that lavender living room and turquoise kitchen.

Purple and mustard

For fashionistas looking to incorporate more purple into their wardrobe, consider this winning combo. Purple and mustard don’t just balance each other out – they make you look and feel like royalty. We suggest wearing a more reddish-purple so that the tones are closer to the warmer side.

Brown and purple

The brown and purple colour combination is a no-brainer. Dark purple like plum looks great next to tan, coffee, or beige. For an outfit, the combo results in a more muted, professional look with just a hint of colour.

Purple and grey

While purple’s complementary colours are green and yellow, you can’t go wrong with a neutral grey. This cool hue is perfect for a wedding. Grey suits and plum bridesmaid dresses look classy and elegant together without being too safe or boring. Keep bouquets and floral arrangements limited to greens and whites, and you have yourself a pretty palette.

When the colour scheme is something more subdued, say cream, white, and beige, do you know what goes with purple? While not the obvious choice for many, orange can liven up a neutral palette and complement purple quite well. Check out this bright and beautiful bouquet.

Purple, pink, and blue

This is a bright colour combo that has recently come to mean something more than just a cute succession of colours. For bisexuals, purple, pink, and blue represent the colours of their flag. Pink represents the attraction to the same sex, blue the represents attraction to those of the opposite sex, and purple represents both.

This fun combination is both symbolic and super cute.

Do red and purple go together?

Red and purple usually clash. But there’s a saying that goes, “you need to know the rules to break them”. No one knows this adage better than fashion icon Meghan Markle, who stepped out in an unexpectedly bold but chic purple dress and red coat ensembles. So, if you’re looking for more colours that go with purple clothes, red can work if you’re brave enough to try it.

