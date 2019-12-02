Light timber is a popular trend, but we don’t commonly see it paired with anything but white. This deep pastel pink adds inviting warmth to this bedroom.

2. Powder blue and brown

One of the most obvious pairings is powder blue and brown. Choose a cool brown and a cool blue to create a relaxing feel.

3. Chocolate and greys

Chocolate and grey make another great pairing. The rich dark wood and taupe curtains paired with grey accents make a luxury statement in this bathroom.

4. Brown with brown

When it comes to styling don’t be afraid if all of the shades of browns don’t match, it could actually look better. Take this lounge room, for example, there are at least five different shades of brown but each shade adds personality and texture.

5. Browns and greens

Brown curtains and rich antique furniture creates a room within a room. The earth tones brown and green pair well together.

6. Earthy oranges and timber

The use of shades of oranges in these cushions compliments the timber accents in this bedroom.

7. Shades of brown

Brown has the potential to be plain and boring so why not play it against itself. The use of different types of woods in this living room adds cohesiveness without being dull.

8. Brown and hues of blues

It’s easy to see how perfectly blues and browns complement one another. The addition of both colours to this lounge completely transforms the space.

9. Copper on copper

Russet brown and copper add a warm, cosy feel to a space. The use of copper accents can often be overpowering but the use of brown decor lets both colour palettes shine.

10. Brown and white

The simplest choice would be brown and crisp white. It doesn’t matter the shade of brown white provides the perfect base.

11. Brown and cream

The pairing of cream and brown-greys in this loft-style bedroom is exquisite. They complement one another with a sophisticated yet cosy result.

12. Browns and blacks

Using dark wood and matte black in this kitchen adds an air of sophistication. Not only is it practical but it won’t date over time.

