“You can see in the list that Dulux Domino, a dark charcoal colour, is ranked at number 14,” says Andrea. “We know more people are starting to use darker colours inside the home now, especially in bedrooms, formal rooms and theatre spaces.”

“Greys are also popular, in fact our Tranquil Retreat and Dieskau rank in the Top 20.

Most of these colours would mainly be used as broad wall colours or the main colour throughout the home,” says Andrea. “When consumers use stronger or brighter colours (not whites and neutrals), it tends to be in much smaller volumes, such as feature walls, one or two rooms or for doors and particular design features or details, and furniture.”

NATURAL WHITE TM

ANTIQUE WHITE U.S.A. ®

LEXICON ® QUARTER

LEXICON ® HALF

WHISPER WHITE

WHITE ON WHITE TM

LEXICON ®

HOG BRISTLE ® HALF

HOG BRISTLE ® QUARTER

HOG BRISTLE ®

TRANQUIL RETREAT

CASPER WHITE QUARTER

HIGHGATE

DOMINO

STOWE WHITE

SNOW SEASON

CHINA WHITE

CHALK U.S.A.

DIESKAU

WHITE POLAR QUARTER

