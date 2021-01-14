“You can see in the list that Dulux Domino, a dark charcoal colour, is ranked at number 14,” says Andrea. “We know more people are starting to use darker colours inside the home now, especially in bedrooms, formal rooms and theatre spaces.”
“Greys are also popular, in fact our Tranquil Retreat and Dieskau rank in the Top 20.
Most of these colours would mainly be used as broad wall colours or the main colour throughout the home,” says Andrea. “When consumers use stronger or brighter colours (not whites and neutrals), it tends to be in much smaller volumes, such as feature walls, one or two rooms or for doors and particular design features or details, and furniture.”
NATURAL WHITE TM
ANTIQUE WHITE U.S.A. ®
LEXICON ® QUARTER
LEXICON ® HALF
WHISPER WHITE
WHITE ON WHITE TM
LEXICON ®
HOG BRISTLE ® HALF
HOG BRISTLE ® QUARTER
HOG BRISTLE ®
TRANQUIL RETREAT
CASPER WHITE QUARTER
HIGHGATE
DOMINO
STOWE WHITE
SNOW SEASON
CHINA WHITE
CHALK U.S.A.
DIESKAU
WHITE POLAR QUARTER
