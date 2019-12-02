The use of sheer yellow curtains is a simple way to create privacy and add light to this small plain space.

2. Splash of yellow with grey

Adding yellow to a room with grey decor is a simple way to make it modern and bright.

3. Brushed black with yellow

This brushed wallpaper is the perfect backdrop for some iconic yellow statements and the best bit is that you can simply change them later for barely any cost.

4. Mustard yellow and hues of blue

Bright mustard yellows and different shades of blue make a perfect match.

5. Grey chevron stripes

Grey makes for the perfect pairing with citrine yellow, plus a chevron stripe adds texture.

6. Timber, blue and mustard

Blue-grey and natural timbers are the perfect base for the timber mustard armchair.

7. Geometric black and yellow

Yellow and black geometric prints are lighter than using solid black and yellow, making it the perfect combination for a bedroom.

8. Teal and citrine green

Brighten up a dull corner with teal and citrine which complement one another perfectly.

9. Baby blue and gold yellow

This baby blue feature wall paired with a gold yellow couch proves what an amazing combo these two colours make.

10. Grey, black and yellow

Play with textures and shades and let your yellow sing like in this quirky kids bedroom.

11. Rust yellow and powder blue

Together these two add a touch a luxe to any room. Keep it simple and don’t overpower them with too many other colours.

12. Moss green and maize yellow

Green and yellow are analogous colours which is why they go together oh so perfectly.

You might also like:

Colours that go with brown