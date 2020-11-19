The Shutterstock Colour Trend report has used global research to identify three key colour palette trends. Set Sail Champagne, Fortuna Gold, and Tidewater Green.

“For years, brands and agencies have used bold colours to stand out in a crowded content landscape; however, this year has forced creatives to be more purposeful in their strategies. We see them turning to optimistic colours that inspire a sense of hope—a sense that positive change is coming,” said Flo Lau, Creative Director at Shutterstock.

“Recent download choices are reflecting a shift in creative thought. They’re leaving behind the bright, saturated hues that defined 2020 and moving towards 2021 with a rich, natural palette that speaks to new opportunities, and more simply, a desire to get outside and get away.”

For those of you planning to redecorate, re-paint or renovate your home during the coming 12 months, these are the colours you should consider painting on your walls, upholstering your furniture in or putting on your bed.

1. Set Sail Champagne

The Set Sail Champagne palette is inspired by the simple pleasures in life we've been missing like bubbly beverages and bridesmaids dresses. The colour is a natural hue that reflect a soft, white tint of orange. It can be used in any scheme, especially earth-toned colour palettes featuring browns, taupes, and greens.

2. Fortuna Gold

Inspired by the Roman goddess Fortuna, of good fortune and good luck. It is a warm deep colour that imitates sunlight at golden hour or autumn leaves lining city streets. It directly complement is Cerulean blue or for a softer palette, mix with earthy tints including Set Sail Champagne.

3. Tidewater Green

Tidewater Green is a deep, molten teal that, is as calming as the flow of ocean waves it emulates. On the colour wheel, its direct companion is another hybrid colour, red orange. Or use it to ground brighter palettes like an airy lavender or a modern sage green.

Want more decorating tips? Watch the video below.

You may also like

12 brown colour palette and interior design ideas

12 colour themes that go with yellow

Colours that go with blue