After a year spent travelling the country in their coffee caravan, Jess and her partner Andy have settled down in their new home of Port Macquarie with their new kelpie, Simpson, and life is pretty perfect.

Their coffee van is going strong and they love the community and the lifestyle. But there’s just one little thing. Simpson loves playing fetch on the beach but once he’s caught the ball, he doesn’t let it go. In fact, he develops temporary deafness and completely ignores his owners! Can Dr Harry teach Simpson how to play ball?

