Toby and his doggy crate/side table Kirsty Dermer

What inspired your project?

Having a tidy home was the main reason as we have a lockdown puppy called Toby who we are crate training. I didn't want an unattractive crate in our open plan living area so I searched on Instagram for inspiration under #DIYDogCrateFurniture.

Eventually, I found a few options I thought we might be able to make that would meet our ability level as well as suit our decor.

Have you made many things before?

Our interior projects have been limited to painting, upcycling furniture, and putting together Ikea style kit-set pieces. My husband enjoys spending his weekends on general household DIY but also loves outdoor projects like garden beds, decking areas, and fencing.

An easily removable top Kirsty Dermer

What kind of look were you after?

We were after a transitional coastal look to match our decor, which is a mix of modern and traditional furniture with coastal features like Duck Egg walls and white shutters.

What were the biggest challenges?

Time! We have kids and our weekends get busy with sport so finding the time was the biggest challenge. It was also difficult getting the dimensions right to fit the size of the crate and the door for the puppy to use. We ended up using the short edge for aesthetic reasons.

All the details Kirsty Dermer

Inside the dog crate Kirsty Dermer

The process

Measure the height of your crate, including the door opening areas, and cut your long pieces of timber for the front, sides, and back. Make sure there's space for the crate.

Paint these pieces before you put the table together, two coats if needed, and give yourself time for the paint to dry.

Build the corners of the table frame to height. Clamp and glue the long edges of the corners then use screws at the top and bottom for extra strength.

Frame the corners with the four long sides and four shorter end boards across the bottom and the top. Use a level to make sure your sides are even and nice and level before screwing into the corners.

Cut the large hardwood panel to size. Make sure you leave enough lip at either end of the table and that the width of your table allows a little bit of a lip across the long edges.

Add two pieces of timber to the base of the tabletop to slot it into the frame and keep it in place (pictured below). This allows you to take the top of the side table off but also keeps it secure without the need for unsightly screws/nails on top.

Place in your room and decorate as desired.

Timber pieces can be slotted into the frame Kirsty Dermer

Budget breakdown

Top: Acacia Solid Oiled Hardwood Benchtop (cut to size) $99 from Bunnings

Sides: Premium pine 90x18mm dressed x 6 of these at 2.4m long, $27 each from Bunnings.

Sides/frame painted white: Dulux Lexicon paint we already owned.

Screw: A handful of 30mm screws, $15.

Crate: Yours Droolly brand in medium (30') for a small/med dog - available from a variety of different online retailers for a range of prices.

Total cost

$270 excluding the crate or the paint.

