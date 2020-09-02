With a focus on tight budgets, small spaces and living sustainably, the 70th issue of the catalogue features practical tips on topics such as mixing patterns, creating a gallery wall and how to organise your stuff.

“Life at home has never been more important as it is today. As we all spend more time at home, our spaces are working harder than ever before. For many of us, the reality of life at home means spaces and budgets that are shrinking in size. That’s why we’ve focused the solutions in this year’s catalogue on affordability and small space living”, says Christine Gough, Country Home Furnishing and Retail Design Manager for Ikea Australia.

Here are 8 new products we’re making a beeline for:

1. Bullig boxes, $19 and $25

An affordable stackable box made from sustainable bamboo. Perfect for stashing everything from small toys and papers to charging cables.

2. Dytag curtains, $89

Ikea has pledged that by 2030 all materials in their products will be recycled or renewable. This flax curtain has a simple and natural appeal that is renewable material.

3. Gladelig dinnerware, from $4.99

With a sandy-glazed surface, the Gladelig dinnerware range features clean classic shapes that will stand the test of time.

4. Ivar bamboo doors

A new range of bamboo doors has been added to the Ivar storage system, which introduces a warm and natural look while being a more sustainable choice for the environment.

5. Billy bookcase with glass doors, $269

Upgrade your iconic Billy bookcase with glass doors. The bookcase was first created in 1979 and continues to sell approximately every 5 seconds.

6. Misterhult pendant lamp, $119 and table lamp, $49

Each lamp is unique since it is made of bamboo with natural colour variations and is hand-woven by skilled craftspeople.

7. Vadheim upholstered bed frame queen, $699

Upholstered bed frames don't come cheap - but this stylish new option is affordable and beautiful.

8. Jattelik children’s series

This playful new range for kids features a mix-and-match range of dinosaur prints for quilt covers, rugs, curtains, cushions and more.

The new Ikea Catalogue 2021 is availabe now at www.ikea.com.au and at Ikea stores around Australia.

