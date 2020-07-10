It’s an affordable way to update your home with some carefully selected pieces without breaking your budget.
Here are our top 7 picks, which would suit both Hamptons and coastal-style homes.
1. Ceramic planter pot in natural, $10-$12
2. Jute rug 120 cm round, $35
3. Kara India cushion, $10
4. Etched plate 35 cm, $15
5. Round basket, $30-$35
6. Zari cotton rug 133 x 180 cm, $40
7. Blue and white throw, $20
