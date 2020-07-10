“Charcoal is a recurring colour throughout my house so I painted it to match the feature wall behind my bed and ensuite bathroom,” she said.

Before: A standard Ikea cabinet Telma Garcia

Better Homes and Gardens Online caught up with Telma and got the low-down on her gorgeous DIY project.

What was the biggest challenge?

Finding time to do it! Being in quarantine was the trigger to do some improvements around the house and tackle some overdue projects.

During: Telma carefully paints her cabinet

Take us through your DIY

Clean the furniture with a damp cloth and remove drawers and knobs.

Apply two coats of chalk paint.

Apply one coat of Cabot’s clear polyurethane matt.

After: sleek and sophisticated

Budget breakdown

Rust-Oleum Chalked Ultra matt paint, $45 (Bunnings)

Cabot’s clear polyurethane matt (water base), $45 (Bunnings)

Total spent: $90

"I love the result!" said Telma.

