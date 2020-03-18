Deluxe herbed chicken ciabatta with fried paprika onion stack
Ingredients
- 150g spreadable salted butter at room temp
- White bread or good quality ciabatta rolls
Chicken filling
- Juice of half lemon,
- ½ bunch dill fronds picked and lightly chopped so it still fluffy
- 1\4 bunch parsley leaves, finely chiffonaded
- 250g thick master mayonnaise
- 150g yoghurt
- 2 1\2 tsp green Tabasco
- 1 1\2 tsp salt flakes
- 1 tsp ground white pepper
- 4 spring onions white part finely sliced in rounds
- 1 chicken roasted, meat removed form the bones and shredded with half the skin.
- 4 inner yellow celery heart stalks, finely diced
- 20 small inner yellow celery leaves, torn
- 1/2 bunch watercress picked, half for filling, half for garnish
Onion rings
- 4 brown onions, peeled and cut into 3cm slices and rings separated
- 1 cup plain flour
- 2 egg yolks, lightly whisked
Method
- Soak the onion rings in buttermilk (to make soured milk see below) for 15-60minutes. When read to cook, add 2 egg yolks and stir through the mil. Remove rings from the milk into a plate with the flour and dust generously with flour.
- To make the chicken mix start by making a dressing. Add the mayo, yoghurt, tobacco, lemon juice, salt and pepper and spring onion into a bowl and mix. Fold in the shredded chicken and chopped watercress celery and herbs and celery leaves, combine well and set aside. Taste and balance for seasoning.
- Butter bread or rolls and fill with chicken mix. Garnish with extra watercress.
- Preheat the oil 180C in a deep fryer or high sided fry pan with about 8 cm of oil.
- Fry for about 2-3 minutes until golden, remove from oil and drain on paper towel.
- Dust with salt and paprika
- Serve the rolls with with a stack of fried onions on the side of skewer through the top of the roll.
