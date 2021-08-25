Fun-fact: the famous soft-eating black liquorice was invented back in 1957. Founder Harry Lea gave out the liquorice for free in brown paper bags and found that people really enjoyed it. Nothing has changed, and that same recipe is still used today and is also the choice of confectionery in this collaboration.

Johanna Campbell, General Manager of Marketing at Darrell Lea, shared that “Every Father’s Day, our liquorice range, including the iconic Batch 37 and Bullets, are Aussies’ top choice for gifting. Many dads are big fans of our liquorice products, and what better way to say cheers to our dads than combining two of their favourite things?”

If you’re contemplating whether to add to cart, hurry, as this one’s limited edition and with so many dads who love liquorice and beer, stock has already sold out online on the Nomad Brewing Co. website. But don’t be alarmed. Here’s a link for you to see all participating retailers to pre-order just in time for the first Sunday of September.

