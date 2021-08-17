Gone are the days when beauty and skincare products were considered a women's only zone. Introduce him to the world of skincare or add to his growing collection with this luxury, natural cleanser that promises to leave skin feeling calm, soft, and clean.

2. Heritage Cap, $39.95, Country Road

A true staple; every dad needs a good cap! Made from 100% cotton, this easy-wearing, relaxed look is complete with signature heritage Country Road branding and comes in three muted tones – perfect for any dad's wardrobe.

3. Whisky glass, $50, Denver & Liely

Born of a desire to improve the whisky drinking experience, the Denver & Liely whisky glass has been rated number one in the world. With its hand-blown, hand-cut, and hand-polished crystal design, it's not hard to see why. Let him try it for himself.

4. Camping Around Australia book, $37.75, Booktopia

Does dad fancy himself a bit of an outdoor adventurer? This book has his name written all over it. With over 3200 campsites listed (particularly in national parks and other green areas), Australia is his oyster!

5. Best Dad Scuff slippers, $39.95, Peter Alexander

You can always rely on Peter Alexander to deliver when it comes to cute gift ideas, and Father's Day is no different. Let him know how you really feel with a handy pair of extra-warm, ultra-comfy slippers.

6. Andrew candle, $45, Hunter Candles

Inspired by the maker's own father, this scent is masculine and smoky. Hits of woodfire are blended with tobacco and hay to create the ultimate "dad scent". Hand-poured in Newtown, this is one he's sure to keep coming back to!

7. Cheese and wine multi-tool, $39.95, Gentlemen's Hardware

It's common knowledge that every dad loves a multi-tool – right? Well, in a match made in heaven, this hardware combines multi-tools with cheese and wine. Perfection!

8. Classic 12oz cup, $29.95, Joco

Help dad say no to single-use coffee cups with this gorgeous, reusable glass number. The design is 100% plastic-free, non-toxic and dishwasher safe. Plus, it was created with input from leading baristas, so dad will be feeling like a bit of a coffee connoisseur using it!

9. Olive green unisex thongs, $34.99, Havaianas

Nothing says 'ready for summer' like a fresh pair of Havaianas. Get dad in the warm weather spirit with these olive green thongs, perfect for beach trips, BBQs and arvo beers.

10. Wireless speaker, $29.95, Typo

What dad doesn't love to be master of the DJ decks every now and then? This mini wireless speaker is waterproof and also has a suction, so can be stuck to the back of his phone or the shower wall.

11. Banana bake loose leaf tea, $16, T2

Everyone loves relaxing with a good cuppa and – surprise, surprise – dads are no exception. This blend of black tea, banana chips, marigold blossoms and hazelnut creates a sweet, warming brew that is sure to satisfy.

12. Bijou blue waffle towel, $49.95, Aura Home

Complete his man-pamper session with a brand new, sustainable, 100% cotton fluffy towel in classic deep blue. He'll thank you for it – and so will the planet!

13. Birrateque Pale Ale set of 2, $39.95, Luigi Bormioli

Isn't enjoying beer a right of dad passage? Pretty sure it's in the rule book! If your bloke loves a weekend brew or two, these fancy Luigi Bormioli glasses will definitely up his game – and impress his mates!

14. Original BBQ sauce, $13, Fancy Hank's

Every dad's steak and sausage sizzle companion has had a facelift, and it comes in the form of Fancy Hank's original BBQ sauce. Created by Fancy Hank's – a Melbourne BBQ institution – this delicious number works perfectly as a glaze, or by itself.

15. Washbag, $39.99, Double Oak Mills

When dad travels, he should be able to do it in style. This washbag by Double Oak Mills is the perfect blend of function and aesthetic and comes with a reasonable price tag to match.

