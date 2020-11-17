After selling out within one day back in June, the limited-edition item is back as part of Coles Best Buys sale for a low price of $129.

The oven is 1800W stainless steel and includes 10 pre-set functions with 360-degree hot air circulation to roast, toast and broil food.

“We’re delighted to bring the Air Fryer Oven back just in time for Christmas entertaining or even to go under the tree, and with Best Buys now in more stores, even more Australians can shop from our constantly-changing range," said Coles General Manager for Health & Home Jonathan Torr.

Coles Best Buys launched in May of this year and has already expanded into 166 stores across Australia.

In addition to the air fryer oven, there is also a 12-piece dinner set with gold trim edges for $29.99.

There’s also a 6-pack stemless glassware and bamboo serving board for $12.99 and a Lazy Susan rotating glass platter for $9.99, perfect for displaying Christmas dishes.

A new Christmas baking range is also on offer, and includes an etched rolling pin, Gingerbread house silicone mould and festive cookie cutters.

The latest Coles Best Buys range launched in stores on November 13 and will be available for two weeks or until stocks last.

Head into your local Coles right now if you want to get your hands on these festive goodies.

You may also like

Charcuterie chalets are the latest Christmas food trend you have to try!

Woolies release Christmas food line-up native Aussie ingredients

7 fabulous Advent calendars for foodies