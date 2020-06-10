The new line-up also includes cushions, wool blend quilts and a soft mink weighted blanket, as well as a Bluetooth soundbar and wireless headphones with charging station.

A&F weighted blanket (6.5kg) with removable cover, $79.99 Coles

A&F Australian washable wool blend quilt, $49.99 (for a double) Coles

Coles General Manager for Health & Home Jonathan Torr said: "Coles Best Buys is all about offering our customers great value on homewares and products you normally wouldn’t see sold in supermarkets. While the range is designed to provide convenient and affordable options, it’s also a chance for us to surprise our customers with new products and add some fun and excitement to their grocery shop at Coles."

"Our first event has proven very popular with customers, who have told us the cookware and homewares we were offering were fantastic quality and great value for money, and they’re really enjoying the suspense of what might arrive at our next fortnightly event."

A&F faux fur throw in natural, $19.99

Coles Best Buys will be a fortnightly event, landing on a Friday with different themes and new products launching at selected Coles supermarkets across the country.

