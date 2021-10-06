Image: Brett Stevens / aremediasyndication.com.au

1. Christmas folky tea towels 2 pack, $29.99, Adairs

This sweet, printed tea towel features a flat woven front and terry towelling reverse, so not only will it work as a decoration, it will do its job too! The 45x70cm tea towel also comes in four other designs, including Caravan, Santa, Dogs and Love.

2. Hot air balloon tea towel, $19.95, La La Land

Local designers, La La Land, are known for their cute, nostalgic Australian-themed designs – and this gorgeous print by Murilo Manzini certainly delivers. Let your festive spirit take off with this whimsical design; perfect for hanging in the kitchen, or even as a standalone seasonal artwork!

3. Vinter tea towel, $3, Ikea

This simple print will certainly bring Christmas cheer into your kitchen. As always, Ikea delivers when it comes to quality and value for money, with this design available for a very pocket-friendly cost.

4. Ketunmarja kitchen towel, $25, Marimekko

Made from a cotton-linen blend, this graphic print by Finnish design company Marimekko is subtle in its festive spirit. If you sign up before you buy, you'll receive 10% off your first order – and the design is also available in a pot rest, oven mitt, placemat, tin box, tray, cushion cover and apron, so you can totally deck your home out while you're at it!

5. Candy cane red linen tea towel, $24, Kip and Co

Aussie-favourite brand Kip & Co are known for their brightly coloured, happy and fun designs. This original candy cane print was designed in Melbourne and is a gorgeous way to ring in Christmas a little early – which we recommend you do before it sells out! Made from 100% flax linen, it'll last you for many Santa visits to come.