That makes them ideal for making a compact living Christmas tree. Unlike other traditional Christmas tree plants, there'll be no need to worry about pine-needles scattered all over the carpet, and are relatively affordable to buy.

The great thing is that you can easily pull it apart and display your cacti and succulents in other creative ways once the festive season is over!

Have a go at making one with this easy DIY project by Graham Ross for an easy, mess-free tree this year.

Gather your supplies

• Sphagnum moss

• Small cone frame

• Geotextile fabric or breathable liner

• Mix of large, medium and small potted succulents or cuttings

You’ll also need:

Bucket; shallow pot or bowl; succulent potting mix; scissors; decorative star

Here’s how...

Step 1

Fill bucket with water and pre-soak sphagnum moss. Cut and line inside of cone with geotextile fabric or similar, ensuring edges overlap. Stuff moss inside cone, squeezing out excess water.

Step 2 Stand frame in pot and line sides with sphagnum moss. Plant larger succulents into corners of pot. Backfill with potting mix.



Step 3 Cut a slit into fabric and insert a large or medium succulent or cutting. Stuff hole with extra moss to secure. Repeat to cover frame.



Step 4 Fill gaps with smaller succulents or moss, then top frame with decorative star.

And finish it off with the pièce de résistance...

Step 5

