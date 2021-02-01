Everyone deserves an outdoor space where they can chillout or entertain. But when the kids have taken over the backyard, where do the grown-ups go? If you have a carport or undercover area that doesn’t get much use, you have the perfect spot!
Take inspiration from this retro conversion, which has been revamped with a tiled feature wall, newly planted garden beds and a paved floor (it used to be pebblecrete!). It just goes to show that with a little work, an injection of creativity and a spot of colour, you can transform any space into a beautiful outdoor retreat.
Before
Better Homes and Gardens
After
Better Homes and Gardens
With a nod to retro Californian style, furnish your outdoor area with sculptural pieces. It’s so Palm Springs!
Better Homes and Gardens
Hanging baskets are ideal for sprucing up your area with a bit of greenery. Look for pots with water-saving bases so, when you give your plants a drink, water doesn’t drain onto any furniture below. Choose plants with a wonderful spill-over look, like rhipsalis. (This helps hide the pot, too!) Love the aircon coverup?
Aircon cover
Better Homes and Gardens
Cover up your air conditioner and maintain ample ventilation with this clever hack.
Better Homes and Gardens
Choose large-leaved plants such as giant bird of paradise. Once they grow up, you’ll have a living privacy screen.