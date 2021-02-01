Everyone deserves an outdoor space where they can chillout or entertain. But when the kids have taken over the backyard, where do the grown-ups go? If you have a carport or undercover area that doesn’t get much use, you have the perfect spot!

Take inspiration from this retro conversion, which has been revamped with a tiled feature wall, newly planted garden beds and a paved floor (it used to be pebblecrete!). It just goes to show that with a little work, an injection of creativity and a spot of colour, you can transform any space into a beautiful outdoor retreat.