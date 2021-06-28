Is it ever okay to recycle soiled pizza boxes?
However, some states allow you to dispose of your soiled pizza box in the 'green bin'. The Recycle Right website in Western Australia states, “Pizza boxes that are not too soiled with food should be placed in your yellow-topped bin.
Remember not to put your garlic bread foil in the box and don’t leave any pizza or crust in there. Pizza boxes that are really soiled with food can go into your green-topped bin to be composted so as not to contaminate your recycling bin.”
Another council website in New South Wales states, “A pizza box is mainly cardboard and if it's not full of oil spots and remaining food, then you can recycle it.”
Another simply states, “Cardboard boxes and pizza boxes are great for recycling. Once you’re done reusing them, just flatten and pop them into the recycling bin so they can be made into nice new boxes by VISY.”
Other recyclable items that cause confusion
Pizza boxes aren't the only everyday item that causes confusion. With so many common recycling mistakes to be made, it's no surprise this list of recyclable items is unknown:
- glossy magazines
- newspapers
- junk mail
- corrugated cardboard (like packing boxes)
- receipts and papers from your home office
So if you’re not sure whether you can recycle your pizza box, check with your local council. And if it’s not an option to place in your yellow bin, ask whether it is suitable for disposal in your green bin for composting, so it doesn’t end up in landfill.