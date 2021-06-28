Did you know Australia has an 87% recycling rate of paper and cardboard, which is one of the highest in the world? But when it comes to that used pizza box, there can be confusion as to whether it can be recycled or not, due to food contamination.

So can pizza boxes be recycled or not? The short answer to this conundrum is: it depends on your local council.

Some councils take pizza boxes in kerbside recycling bins whilst others don’t. Councils who do accept pizza boxes in your recycling bin generally advise that pizza boxes are to be completely free of food contamination, otherwise it should go in the general waste bin.

As most pizza boxes have a high food contamination rate, many councils advise residents not to include them in the recycling bin, as the food contamination can often make it very difficult to recycle other paper and cardboard items.