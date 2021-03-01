What are the benefits of a weighted blanket?

Resting under the weight of a heavy blanket is believed to have a calming effect on the nervous system and may help to alleviate symptoms of anxiety and insomnia. Users report liken the feeling to a firm, warm hug.

Weighted blankets may be new to the throw blanket scene but they’re already so popular that even Kmart jumped on the trend.

How heavy should my weighted blanket be?

Weighted blankets are heavier than regular throw rugs because they are constructed with a series of glass beads.

Blankets can weigh anything between 3kg to 14kg depending on the size. For effectiveness and safety, its recommended to choose a blanket that weights about 10% of your body weight.

Here are a few of our favourites.

Neptune Blanket

Neptune Blanket has a range of weighted options including throws, toys, and sleep masks. For blankets you can choose a knitted option or go for the standard inner cotton blanket with an ultra-plush cover. Sizes and prices ranges from 3kg (child-appropriate) at $259 to its 14kg super-king at $499.

Calming Blankets

A popular choice for sleep-seekers, Calming Blankets has an impressive line-up of weighted products. From its sleeping bundles, family packs and even kids calming kit, this brand is a great choice for all things sleep. The adult blankets range from 4.5kg to 9kg for $299, and if you're a hot sleeper then you can add on a bamboo cover at checkout.

Ettitude

This 100% organic bamboo quilt comes in two weights: summer and winter. Designed to be light and breathable, yet cosy enough to provide comfort, this stunning silky quilt cover is not only sustainable but ideal for sensitive skin. Prices range from $200 - $380.

Simple Sleep

This NSW-based brand offers same day shipping, hassle-free returns and an 100-night trial. With plenty of 5-star reviews, this cooling weighted blanket is well worth considering.

Therapy Blanket

This luxurious weighted blanket offers a reversible cover with one side made from cooling bamboo fabric and the other side made from soft micro plush fabric so you can have the best of both worlds. With three colours and five sizes available, this comforter is as versatile as it is cosy. Prices start from $259.

Adairs

This ultra-cosy blanket comes in charcoal or dusty pink and is made with quilted blocks and oh-so-soft fabrics, making it the perfect companion for a night in. Prices start from $179 for the 5.5kg and go up to $239 for the 11kg.

Ecosa

If you've already picked up the squishy-soft memory foam bed in a box from Ecosa, then why not pair it with this snug blanket? Together they'll lull you into a cosy, worry-free sleep. Sizes are 7kg, 9kg and 11kg and prices sit between $300 and $330.