Adairs

Made from traditional and timeless textiles, this chunky knit will add a touch of style to any interior and is so cosy, it does the job of a heated throw.

Bed Threads

There are many benefits to linen sheets; they're durable, they regulate temperature and they're anti-bacterial. Best of all, this stunning, trans-seasonal throw will seamlessly work with any decorating style.

Kmart

You don't have to spend an arm and leg to get a soft throw to last you through winter. This affordable blanket does just the trick.

Myer

It doesn't get any softer than this plush, dark blue throw. If you're worried that it's a bit too dark for your lighter-toned home, pick it up in taupe instead.

Sage and Clare

Add a pop of colour to your home with this lighthearted, patterned throw. Designed with multi-coloured fringe details and a hand-drawn floral pattern, it's so cute the kids might steal it.

Ikea

Keep it simple with this woven cotton bedspread that comes in five colours and makes for the perfect extra layer on a cold night.

Bed Bath N Table

Designed to look as good as it feels, this two-tone sherpa throw is the perfect blanket to settle into for a cosy night in.

Kip & Co

Melbourne-based homewares brand Kip & Co never fails to impress. From their bright and patterned collections to their meaningful campaigns with local stores and Indigenous designers, they always deliver on-trend designs.

Country Road

Covering all corners of the home, from clothing to trendy decor, Country Road has you covered. This ribbed knit throw, made from soft cotton, would make for a stunning home addition and comes in three trans-seasonal colours.

Target

With a warm colour palette, this textured throw will make a great addition to any collection.