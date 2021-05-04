1. Home Republic Newport natural chunky knit throw, $199.99, Adairs
Made from traditional and timeless textiles, this chunky knit will add a touch of style to any interior and is so cosy, it does the job of a heated throw.
2. Terracotta 100% French flax linen throw, from $180, Bed Threads
There are many benefits to linen sheets; they're durable, they regulate temperature and they're anti-bacterial. Best of all, this stunning, trans-seasonal throw will seamlessly work with any decorating style.
3. Lyla throw, $12, Kmart
You don't have to spend an arm and leg to get a soft throw to last you through winter. This affordable blanket does just the trick.
4. Amelie faux fur throw, $149.95, Myer
It doesn't get any softer than this plush, dark blue throw. If you're worried that it's a bit too dark for your lighter-toned home, pick it up in taupe instead.
5. Oceane knit blanket, $199, Sage and Clare
Add a pop of colour to your home with this lighthearted, patterned throw. Designed with multi-coloured fringe details and a hand-drawn floral pattern, it's so cute the kids might steal it.
6. Vareld bedspread, $49, Ikea
Keep it simple with this woven cotton bedspread that comes in five colours and makes for the perfect extra layer on a cold night.
7. Chenille sherpa throw with pom pom, $69.95, Bed Bath N Table
Designed to look as good as it feels, this two-tone sherpa throw is the perfect blanket to settle into for a cosy night in.
8. Honey rhubarb chunky knit blanket, $250, Kip & Co
Melbourne-based homewares brand Kip & Co never fails to impress. From their bright and patterned collections to their meaningful campaigns with local stores and Indigenous designers, they always deliver on-trend designs.
9. Gard knit throw, $169, Country Road
Covering all corners of the home, from clothing to trendy decor, Country Road has you covered. This ribbed knit throw, made from soft cotton, would make for a stunning home addition and comes in three trans-seasonal colours.
10. Livia textured throw, $49, Target
With a warm colour palette, this textured throw will make a great addition to any collection.