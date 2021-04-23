Struggling to stay warm at home with the weather getting cooler? It might be time to pull out your cosy throws and blankets.

Unless you have a brick fireplace to keep you warm in winter, you might need to add a few extra layers. While electric blankets can warm up your bed and keep you toasty through the night, an electric throw is a light-weight and portable alternative, so you can go from dinner table to couch to bed with ease.

Get through the winter months a bit easier with these user-friendly throws that have adjustable heat settings, detachable controllers, and reversible designs. Best of all, they come in a variety of styles and materials so you can match your new throw to your interiors.

Here are 10 of the best electric throws and blankets to add to your shopping cart.