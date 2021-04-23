1. Deluxe heated pink faux fur blanket, $149.99, Adairs
Keep the cold at bay with this faux fur heated throw which will make the cosiest couch companion.
2. Heated throw charcoal, $35, Kmart
With summer well and truly behind us, pick up a warm wrap for chilly nights and mornings like this affordable one from Kmart.
3. Heated electric throw rug coral snuggle blanket, $69.95, Catch.com.au
Next time you're shopping for winter essentials add this 'snuggle blanket' to your cart for a cosy homewares addition.
4. Sunbeam Sherpa fleece heated throw, $89, Harvey Norman
This luxurious heated throw has an extra thick micro plush fabric, making it the perfect blanket for those mid-winter days.
5. Reversible heated throw, $119, Myer
This plush throw was designed with a smooth dusk grey colour on top and a fluffy white underside, so you can pick your preference or enjoy both styles.
6. Queen size electric throw heated blanket, $105.12, Amazon
Settle into the couch with the whole family and share this queen-sized heated throw on a cold winter's night, or spread it over your bed for a toasty sleep. The double-insulated blanket has local overheating that will cut the power so you can rest easy.
7. Chinchilla faux fur heated throw, $139, Temple & Webster
With a nine-hour running time, double overheat protection, and an automatic off-timer, you can settle into a silk cocoon and not having to worry about nodding off.