Tell us about your makeover and what it looked like before the renovation?
I’ve lived in the house for 16 months now and moved for a coastal change. The house has a very unique character which is what sold it for me. Ever since moving in, I have tackled bits and pieces around the home to put my twist on things.
What inspired your renovation?
I decided to tackle the outdated fireplace while I was in lockdown. While I did love the original house features, I didn't quite love the solid red brick.
Have you done any renovations before?
I am a do-it-yourself person, regardless of the highs and lows that come with renovating. I feel more satisfied when I can look back and say to myself, "I did that!"
My first major renovation project was converting a 3-car garage into an open plan living granny flat and it took roughly 12 weeks from start to finish. I designed the whole outlay including all fittings, fixtures, colours, etc. I was like an apprentice tradie and project manager all at the same time!
What kind of look were you after?
I love industrial style, raw finishes and natural timbers. I wanted the gas fireplace to be the centrepiece of the room.
What was the biggest challenge of the renovation?
The biggest challenge was sanding. I sanded the bricks after painting them a total of 3 times until I was satisfied with how much red brick was exposed.
The renovation process
- Wipe down the brick to give it a good clean.
- Paint the brick completely with British Paints 4 in 1 prep, just one coat with a large paintbrush.
- Once dry, begin sanding with an electric sander with 40 grit sandpaper.
- Lightly sand the mantle.
- Using a small paintbrush, apply Rust-Oleum Milk paint finish in Eclipse.
- Apply 3 layers with a light sand in between coats with 240 grit sandpaper.
- Paint the brick on the bottom with the milk paint to give it more of an open fireplace effect.
- Leave to dry for 24 hours then apply Feast Watson soft wax.
- Leave to cure for 7 days before styling.
How long did it take you?
14 days from start to finish. The first week was curing the wax. When painting the mantle, I waited 24 hours between coats of the milk paint as it was my first time using it and wanted it to be dry.
Budget Breakdown
I purchased everything from my local Bunnings.
Ozito Electric sander: $59.98
Diablo sand-paper sheets: $25.80 for 2 packs
4 in 1 prep British paint 2 litres: $45.70
Old cotton rags
Renovator's paintbrushes x2:$18.10
Feast Watson soft wax: $17.90
Rust-Oleum Milk paint finish in Eclipse: $45.39
Ladder
Total cost: $250
Favourite part of your renovation?
The wow factor at the end was the best part! Being able to transform a space is always the most satisfying part of any project. Plus, I did it all for under budget.
