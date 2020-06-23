Before: Dark and dreary

After: a light-filled sanctuary

So when she was challenged on Instagram to a 2-day $200 room makeover, Jess drew upon her creative talents and DIY skills to transform the fireplace, creating a luxurious new living zone for herself and partner Izzie.

“The aim of the renovation was to show that you don’t need to spend top dollar to make a space beautiful, you just need a creative mind and be willing to take a risk,” she said.

Here, Jess talks us through her two-day fireplace project.

What kind of look were you after?

We were after not so much a look but more of a feel. Starting with a neutral foundation of white walls always makes the space feel that little bit luxurious while also creating a fresh and bright space. Then we wanted to bring the white walls to life by adding in warm and earthy tones. Think raw woods, vintage pieces, layered rugs, textured decor and anything with tassels.

We love all things coastal and bohemian. The aim was to create a carefree and relaxed home; a reflection of who we are as people; so you’re coming home to your favorite place.

Biggest challenge?

Embracing the unknown. Every time we sit down to plan a room to renovate, we get ideas and bounce them off each other and sometimes we take a chance on an idea that has the potential to be a complete failure or a real success. With this reno, it was spraying the actual fireplace black. It was one of those things that could have looked like an epic DIY failure; which is also completely OK because it’s how you learn. Lucky for us this one worked!

I was watching a video on how to upcycle a BBQ and came across someone using a spray paint to respray their BBQ to make it look brand new but it also had a heat resistant element to it. It was actually made to spray engines. We had looked into replacing it for a new version that looked like real fire but we were looking at $7000. So we took the chance and loved the result. Especially for under $200!

Budget breakdown

We got most of our products from Bunnings

Shelving (We got 2 long lengths of timber and cut to desired size): $24

Masonary Kit (enables you to drill into brick): $7

L brackets x12: $36

Screws: $5

Skirt: $20

Quad: $20

Engine enamel (black spray paint) x3: $57

White spray paint for DIY mirror hack: $8

Parfix White Gap filler: $7

Sandpaper: $11

Total cost: $195

Favourite part?

Probably spraying the heater. We were so unsure of how it would turn out. Our living room turned into a scene from Dexter to prep the space! But it was a little bit of a thrill taking a chance on something we weren’t sure would workout. I had to close my eyes a little on the first few sprays!

