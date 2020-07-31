Before and after: like night and day! Danielle Suckling

What kind of look were you after?

I was after a warm, inviting space, with natural and light tones – something that would flow throughout the rest of the home.

What was the biggest challenge?

Probably finding the time. I have three children so I really had to wait until they were asleep to work on the stairs. The whole project probably took me a month from start to finish.

Danielle Suckling

Talk us through the renovation process

Stripped back the stain with varnish/paint stripper.

Painted all the edging, balustrade and the bottom of the stairs white.

Sanded the stairs back to its natural timber tone.

Touched up the painting.

Stuck ‘Floorpops’ flooring straight over the tiles.

Hung family photos in timber frames.

Changed the décor on the table.

The wall lights still need to be changed but I haven’t found any I like.

Danielle Suckling

How much did spend on the renovation?

Including, frames the whole project cost less than $300.

Budget breakdown

Frames and photos $50

Varnish stripper $40

Paint $60

Floorpops floor tiles $100

Tools $20 (sand paper, paint scraper, paint brushes)

Danielle Suckling

Favourite part?

The Floorpops floor tiles. They are adhesive tile that just stick straight on top of existing floors, which was very simple and quick to do, so I could change the whole look with ease.

