#1 Deep breaths

When we’re anxious many of us take shallow breaths, which can trigger the flight or fight response and make it hard to calm down. Take a moment to focus on your breathing, and take three long, deep and slow breaths to calm your nerves.

#2 Make a list

If your anxiety is fuelled by the never-ending to-do list in your head, then keep a pen and paper beside your bed. When you start fretting over everything you need to do, write it down instead. It’ll alleviate the cyclical thought process.

#3 Try a meditation app

Practicing meditation forces you to be still, calm, quiet and in-the-moment. It’ll help you redirect your focus to your breathing and your body, help to calm any nerves, and quiet a loud mind.

#4 Listen to music

Some music is scientifically proven to reduce feelings of anxiety, so now is the best time to switch on some tunes that make you feel the warm and fuzzies.

#5 Shower before bed

Taking a shower before bed can help you get a better sleep, help your mind relax and allow your thoughts to be more creative and fluid.

#6 Avoid caffeine and alcohol

Caffeine and alcohol have been proven to increase or trigger feelings of anxiety. Reduce your intake ad monitor how you start to feel at bedtime.

#7 Optimise your space

Your bedroom should be dark, cool and quiet to facilitate good sleep.

