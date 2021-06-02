Oodies are wearable, oversized hoodie blankets that you can throw on first thing and get your day started without the winter cold interrupting your morning. There's no need to take them off either, since they also pass for a hoodie (making them completely Zoom-meeting-friendly). They’re the ultimate cosy, laid back attire for a day at home, whether that’s a day of productivity or relaxing.

Featuring soft lining, a hood, and deep front pockets, oodies are a step up from pyjamas but blur the lines between sleepwear and lounge wear. Move seamless (and warmly) from the office chair to the dinner table to couch to bed.

Wear it on repeat through wintertime and you can even match with your kids or pals. Here are our top picks.

Oodie

Starting with the original Oodie, this cosy fleece promises to be longer than its competitors and is made cruelty-free with high quality material, flannel fleece on the outside and Sherpa fleece inside. Pick one up in an adorable print featuring the likes of avocados, sloths, corgis and unicorns, or take a gamble and grab the family, twin or mega pack for your next group holiday or camping trip.

The Iconic

The Iconic's luxe hooded blankets come in pink, blush, leopard or patterned and make a great gift for anyone who loves cosy, creature comforts.

Bonds

Blend comfort with social acceptability in this oodie from Bonds. It can be worn as lounge wear or paired with jeans and sneakers for street wear. You'll never have to take it off.

Adairs

Lounge around all day in this long teddy bear oodie. The sleeve cuffs make it easier to keep your hands free for cooking, working or even snacking - which is exactly what you'll want to do in this cosy outfit.

Kmart

Kmart's affordable pull-over gown has an oversized fit and comes in two sizes. The midnight coloured gown is made extra long so you can curl your legs up on the couch.

Bed Bath N Table

This oversized oodie may be the cosiest thing you ever wear but it's the adorable designs you'll love the most, with 10 to choose from including little clouds, llamas, tie die, checkered and dogs.

Kogan

Settle in for the night in this light grey hoodie sweatshirt. Pair it with some cosy socks or slippers and a hot water bottle for a winter-proof night.

Catch

Patterns can be fun but sometimes you just want to stick with the basics. Wrap yourself in this big white fluffy oodie that feels like a warm hug from your mum or furry friend.

Big W

Office wear is out and comfortable-cool is in, this Big W oodie has a muted colour palette and simple pattern that works as an everyday wardrobe staple.

Cotton On

With a bright, eye-catching pattern, this warm pullover brings a touch of style to the stay-at-home leisure look.