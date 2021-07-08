The Iconic

Versatile, functional, and oh-so-plush, this teddy bear robe is a staple for those who like their robes fluffy.

Target

Cocoon yourself in this chic, dusty rose dressing gown. With a soft textured design, thick collar and inner tie for additional support, this cosy robe covers all bases.

Adairs

This two-tone sherpa-look robe is a great couch companion on a cold, rainy day in. Pick it up in grey and ivory, coal or dusty pink.

Kmart

Kmart's comfortable pull-over gown rivals the oodie with its oversized hooded blanket design. The midnight blue robe is made extra long so you can curl your legs up on the couch.

Ettitude

Made from 100 per cent organic bamboo fibre reimagined in a waffle weave, this soft and breathable robe will make everyday feel like you're at a luxurious spa.

Sheridan

Nothing can coax you out of bed on a cold morning quite like a luxury Egyptian cotton robe. With a simple design and a soft colour palette, you won't want to take it off.

Temple & Webster

Slip into this thick robe first thing in the morning to help warm up, or throw it on post-shower. With a stunning design it would make a great gift for anyone who loves cosy, creature comforts.

Country Road

Not quite a silky soft dressing gown and not quite an absorbent robe, this pick from Country Road sits somewhere in the middle with a thick, weighty and oversized design. Plus, it has over 100 5-star reviews.

Bedthreads

If you swear by your lovely, linen bedsheets then jump out of bed and straight into this flax linen robe. While it's likely to get more use in the warmer months, linen is long-lasting so you're sure to have this robe for years to come.

Myer

For a light-weight, everyday option make this ultra-soft fluffy robe your go-to. Suitable for all activities - be that zoom calls, housework or lounging on the sofa - you can wear this functional robe from morning to night.

Peter Alexander

To feel like you’re on a never-ending holiday, lush out on this hotel-like robe from Peter Alexander.

Big W

For an all-round classic, pick up this affordable charcoal robe from Big W. Mix and match it with the basics in your wardrobe so you can feel like you put some effort into your outfit.

Cotton On

Lounge around all day in this hooded, teddy bear gown. The sleeve cuffs make it easier to keep your hands free for cooking, working or even snacking - which is exactly what you'll want to do in this cosy outfit.

Sussan

If you want something a little more interesting, look to this polka dot robe by the popular womenswear brand Sussan.

David Jones

This one's a staple for those who like their robes fluffy and on the longer side. Bonus, it has deep pockets—ideal for keeping hands toasty.